(Bloomberg) -- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has failed to improve his government’s polling despite a fierce two-week campaign on national security, in which he accused the opposition Labor Party of being too weak on China.

With less than three months to go before an election due by May, Morrison’s center-right Liberal National coalition is trailing the opposition Labor Party 45% to 55% in a new Newspoll survey published by The Australian newspaper on Sunday night.

If the result was replicated at a national vote, it could translate to a loss of up to 21 seats for the government, according to The Australian. Morrison currently holds power by a razor-thin margin and must call an election by May 21 under Australian law.

In Parliament over the past month, Morrison’s government attempted to turn up the pressure on Labor leader Anthony Albanese and the center-left Labor Party on national security, saying they were not tough enough to handle Australia’s fractious relationship with Beijing and accusing them of wanting to appease the Chinese government.

But so far, there is little evidence the campaign has worked. In Sunday’s Newspoll survey, Morrison lost ground to Albanese in the “preferred prime minister” measure, and now leads his opponent by just 2 percentage points. One year ago, he was beating Albanese by 35 points on the same measure.

Morrison has struggled to regain control of the political narrative since the start of 2022 after a surge in Covid-19 cases saw his polling numbers plunge. Sparked by the highly-contagious omicron variant, the summer outbreak of the virus led to supply chain issues and testing shortages across Australia.

