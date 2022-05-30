(Bloomberg) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s Labor Party clinched a parliamentary majority after days of counting ballots in tightly contested seats, giving his government the heft to push through bills on issues ranging from climate change to anti-corruption measures.

Labor is projected to secure the seat of Macnamara in the heart of Melbourne, Australia’s ABC said, giving the party 76 out of 151 seats needed for a majority in parliament.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.