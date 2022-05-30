54m ago
Australian PM’s Labor Party Gets Parliament Majority, ABC Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s Labor Party clinched a parliamentary majority after days of counting ballots in tightly contested seats, giving his government the heft to push through bills on issues ranging from climate change to anti-corruption measures.
Labor is projected to secure the seat of Macnamara in the heart of Melbourne, Australia’s ABC said, giving the party 76 out of 151 seats needed for a majority in parliament.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:21
Crypto giant FTX ready with billions of dollars for acquisitions
-
5:01
Fund managers take to Twitter to warn of turmoil ahead
-
Second-richest Russian megayacht is back: Destination unknown
-
1:54
White House eyes restarting idle refineries to tame fuel prices
-
1:07
Nestle eyed biggest-ever deal in aborted move for GSK consumer
-
2:44
Even Kim Kardashian couldn’t stop Beyond Meat’s stock crash