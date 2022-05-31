(Bloomberg) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will have a record number of female ministers in his new cabinet, which is shaping up to become one of the most diverse governments in the country’s history.

There will be ten women sworn in as ministers, taking up key portfolios of foreign affairs, finance, home affairs and environment while an indigenous Australian woman heads the indigenous affairs ministry for the first time ever. This is one more female minister compared to the previous government.

Albanese unveiled his new cabinet at a press conference in Canberra on Tuesday, describing it as an “exciting team” that was “overflowing with talent, with people who are absolutely committed.” The ministers will be sworn in on Wednesday.

The announcement came as his Labor government is projected to win 77 seats in Australia’s 151-seat House of Representatives, allowing it to govern with a majority. However Albanese will still have to negotiate legislation through the Senate, where an estimated 12 senators from the Australian Greens could hold veto power over his agenda.

Frustration among Australian women at a lack of action to address systematic sexism in Australia, including the gender pay gap and widespread sexual harassment, was a primary issue in the 2022 election.

Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison was widely seen to have an issue with female voters, with polling ahead of election day showing widespread dissatisfaction with his government among women.

Three of the new ministry, in addition to Albanese, were already known after being sworn in shortly after the Labor Party won power on May 21: Treasurer Jim Chalmers, Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Finance Minister Katy Gallagher.

Joining them are new Defence Minister Richard Marles, who is also Australia’s deputy prime minister, Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen, Minister for Environment and Water Tanya Plibersek and Minister for Health Mark Butler. Gallagher will also become the minister for women.

The Albanese government is facing challenges on a range of fronts just days into their term, with high inflation pushing up the price of petrol and groceries, while interest rate rises from June are expected to put further pressure on home owners.

At the same time, China is moving quickly to sew up a range of economic and security agreements in the Pacific, potentially undermining Australia’s role as primary partner of choice in the region.

