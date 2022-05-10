(Bloomberg) -- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has doubled down on his support for a candidate who has made a series of controversial comments on young transgender people ahead of the May 21 national election.

Morrison defended Katherine Deves, a Liberal Party candidate for the wealthy Sydney electorate of Warringah, who has said “mutilation” is the “correct medico-legal term” for gender confirmation surgery among children -- a position she returned to in a May 9 interview aired on Sky News

“I’m sure many other Australians are concerned, this is a concerning issue, it’s a troubling issue. And for us to pretend that its a minor procedure, it’s not, it is extremely significant,” Morrison said.

When he was told gender confirmation surgery was only legal for people over 18 in Australia, Morrison stuck by his comments, saying “even at any other stage, this is serious change.” Morrison said however he wouldn’t use the phrase “mutilation” to describe the procedure.

Deves, who was chosen by Morrison as a candidate, had initially apologized for comments about transgender people she had made in social media posts. She said then that transgender people were “surgically mutilated and sterilized” and equated her anti-trans activism to opposing Nazi rule during World War II.

Her comments were condemned by members of her own Liberal National coalition government, as well as the opposition Labor Party and members of the LGBTQ community. ”

Speaking in Melbourne on Tuesday, opposition Labor leader Anthony Albanese said Deves’ comments were not appropriate for a candidate for the national parliament.

“Vulnerable people in particular are deserving of respect, every human being deserves respect. What we need to look for from our national political leaders are ways to unify the country and bring people together,” he said.

