(Bloomberg) -- Australian minerals recycler Neometals Ltd plans a secondary listing on the London Stock Exchange, widening the pool of potential investors seeking to tap into green assets.

Admission of the ordinary shares to trading on LSE’s AIM Market is expected to take place on Feb. 28, the West Perth, WA, Australia-based company said in a statement on Monday.

The move is part of Neometals’ strategy “to capitalize on substantial U.K. and European investor interest in the company’s role supporting sustainable circular battery value chains,” it said. It comes as the company closes in on key “decision points” on several core projects in Europe, the company said.

One such project aimed at recycling lithium batteries in Germany is set to kick off in the first half of 2022.

Neometals joins Australian peers Vulcan Energy Resources and Artemis Resources Ltd in trying to develop a new shareholder base in Europe. Vulcan Energy applied to have dual listing on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange earlier this month. Artemis has climbed 3.3% since making its London debut on Feb. 7.

Read more: A $2 Billion Lithium Experiment Offers Key for Greener E-Cars

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.