(Bloomberg) -- Australian household spending recovered strongly, defying expectations that a renewed coronavirus outbreak would keep shoppers at home, as a shift to living with Covid prompted consumers to head out to shop.

Retail sales jumped 1.8% in January to A$32.5 billion ($23.3 billion), compared with a forecast gain of just 0.3%, Australian Bureau of Statistics data showed Monday. Sales across the states and territories all rose, led by a 4.7% surge in Western Australia.

“The emergence of the omicron variant and rising Covid-19 case numbers, combined with an absence of mandated lockdowns has resulted in a range of different consumer behaviors,” Ben James, Director of Quarterly Economy Wide Statistics, said in a statement.

That “meant that other discretionary industries which would usually see a fall during the pandemic have recorded mixed results,” he said.

The unexpected jump in household spending is positive for the economic outlook given private consumption accounts for roughly 60% of the country’s $1.5 trillion annual economic output. It also validates the Reserve Bank of Australia’s view that the omicron variant wouldn’t derail a recovery because of strong underlying momentum in the economy.

The RBA meets Tuesday and is expected to highlight strong recent data when it announces that interest rates will stay unchanged at a record low 0.1%.

The report showed food retailing led sales in January, up 2.2%, which is the largest monthly rise since July 2021. That went alongside a 0.8% fall in cafes, restaurants, and takeaway food services as some consumers stayed home.

Separate data on Monday showed inventories advanced 1.1% in the final three months of last year, compared with economists’ forecast of no change. The numbers feed into gross domestic product released Wednesday, which is likely to show the economy rebounded strongly in the period after a virus-induced third-quarter contraction.

Private sector credit, which was also released Monday, showed an annual expansion of 7.6% in January, the biggest gain since 2008.

