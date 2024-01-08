(Bloomberg) -- Australian retail sales jumped by more than economists predicted in November as consumers brought forward their Christmas shopping to take advantage of Black Friday discounts.

Sales climbed 2% from a month earlier, compared with estimates for a 1.2% rise, Australian Bureau of Statistics data showed Tuesday. The result was the strongest since November 2021 and drove the local dollar slightly higher to 67.30 US cents, from around 67.22 prior to the data.

“Black Friday sales were again a big hit this year, with retailers starting promotional periods earlier and running them for longer, compared to previous years,” said Robert Ewing, ABS head of business statistics.

The strong data for November follows a downwardly revised 0.4% decline the prior month, suggesting “consumers held back on discretionary spending in October to take advantage of discounts in November,” Ewing added. “Shoppers may have also brought forward some Christmas spending that would usually happen in December.”

From a year ago, retail sales were up 2.2%, running at less than half the pace seen around early 2023 as households are weighed down by higher interest rates and cost-of-living pressures.

“Despite the stronger-than-expected November result, the retail sector overall has struggled throughout 2023 and this is a trend we anticipate will continue into 2024,” said Callam Pickering, economist at global job site Indeed Inc.

“Household spending remains one of the biggest downside risks for the Australian economy this year.”

Retail sales are often an important consideration in rate decisions — with the Reserve Bank’s first meeting of the year scheduled for Feb. 5-6 — given consumption accounts for more than half of gross domestic product. The RBA left its key policy rate at a 12-year high of 4.35% last month and warned further tightening might be needed to tame inflation.

The RBA has repeatedly highlighted that the outlook for domestic consumption remains a key uncertainty as borrowing costs increase rapidly and some components of inflation prove sticky.

Policymakers will get further detail on the health of Australia’s A$2.3 trillion economy later this week with data on Wednesday showing consumer inflation rate likely moderated for a second straight month in November, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Tuesday’s data showed every retail category rose in November with discretionary spending driving most of the increase.

“Retailers told us that the success of Black Friday sales was boosted by consumers seeking out discounts in response to cost-of-living pressures,” Ewing said.

The report also showed:

Household goods retailing jumped 7.5% followed by a 4.2% increase in department stories

Clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing climbed 2.7%

Eating out and food retailing each gained 0.4%

Separate data also out Tuesday showed approvals to build new homes rose 1.6% in November, driven by apartments, following a revised 7.2% increase the prior month. The value of non-residential building approved fell 18%.

(Updates with retail sales categories and adds building approvals.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.