(Bloomberg) -- Australian retailers recorded a ninth straight month of increased sales in September, indicating the nation’s cashed-up households are so far coping with rising interest rates and accelerating inflation.

Sales advanced 0.6% from August, exceeding economists’ forecasts for a 0.4% gain, Australian Bureau of Statistics data showed Monday. The bureau said spending was bolstered by a holiday to remember the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

“Many retailers remained open for the National Day of Mourning, an additional one-off public holiday in September, and this boosted spending on food, alcohol and dining out,” Ben Dorber, head of retail statistics at the ABS, said in a statement.

The resilience in consumer spending will give the Reserve Bank confidence in its decision to keep lifting borrowing costs, with a quarter-point hike expected Tuesday that would take the cash rate to 2.85%. Money markets imply a peak cash rate of nearly 4% next year while economists expect the central bank will pause at around 3.5%.

Policy makers are closely watching spending patterns to gauge the impact of their 2.5 percentage points of increases to date. A weakening could prompt the RBA to pause its tightening cycle early as it tries to engineer a soft landing for the A$2.2 trillion ($1.4 trillion) economy.

Household spending accounts for roughly 60% of gross domestic product.

The RBA maintains that households are in a solid position to weather higher borrowing costs, having built up savings from pandemic-era stimulus or made early repayments on their mortgages. In addition, unemployment of just 3.5% means most Australians have a job and income to meet their commitments.

Today’s data also showed:

Food retailing rose 1%, while cafes, restaurants, and takeaway food services advanced 1.3%. Clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing had the largest percentage gain, climbing 2%

Turnover is at record levels in most states and territories, the ABS said

The ABS will release its inflation-adjusted quarterly retail sales data on Friday

