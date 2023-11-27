(Bloomberg) -- Australian retail sales unexpectedly fell in October, in a sign that the Reserve Bank’s aggressive interest-rate increases are beginning to weigh on households.

Sales dropped 0.2% from a month earlier, compared with estimates for a 0.1% rise, Australian Bureau of Statistics data showed Tuesday. The result was the weakest since June, when sales also swung negative.

“It looks like consumers hit the pause button on some discretionary spending in October, likely waiting to take advantage of discounts during Black Friday sales events in November,” said Ben Dorber, ABS head of retail statistics. “This is a pattern we have seen develop in recent years.”

Australia’s central bank resumed tightening policy earlier this month, lifting the cash rate to a 12-year high of 4.35%. Policymakers judged that borrowing costs needed to be increased to restrain a stronger-than-anticipated economy that’s fueling inflation pressures.

Central banks around the world have generally been surprised by the resilience of households in the face of sharp rate hikes and an energy-driven pickup in inflation. A key factor is tight labor markets that are generally offering consumers leeway to keep spending.

Australia has been no exception, with unemployment hovering in a 3.4%-3.7% range since June last year, levels not seen since the early 1970s.

Retail sales are often an important consideration in rate decisions — with the RBA’s final meeting of the year scheduled for next week — given consumption accounts for more than half of gross domestic product.

However, the report only provides a partial picture as the retail survey doesn’t encompass all goods and services on offer and is due to be ended in mid-2025.

Tuesday’s release showed every category bar food retailing fell in October.

It also showed:

Clothing, footwear and personal accessories led the declines, down 1%, followed by household goods which dropped 0.6%

Food advanced by 0.5%

--With assistance from Tomoko Sato and Garfield Reynolds.

(Adds further details from report, chart.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.