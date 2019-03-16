(Bloomberg) -- An Australian teenager smashed an egg in the head of a far-right senator who blamed Muslims for violence. With anger running high following the deadly mosque shooting in New Zealand, the senator then punched the young man, who was then dragged to the ground.

The teen quickly became an internet sensation, and was trending on Twitter as #eggboy. A GoFundMe page has already raised more than $8,000 to pay for his legal fees and “more eggs,” according to the post. The goal of the fundraiser was $2,000.

The senator, Fraser Anning of Queensland, had been speaking to reporters Saturday in Melbourne at a right-wing rally. Beforehand, Anning released a statement calling Islam “the religious equivalent of fascism.”

A journalist at the event, Paul Sakkal, said the teenager was tackled to the ground by 5 to 6 men, including far-right leader Neil Erikson. The teenager, who tried to film the egging with a phone, was held by police before being released without being charged. Authorities are investigating the incident and Anning’s retaliation, the Age reported.

The controversial senator was under fire Friday for his comments in response to the deadly attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, that killed 49 people. He tweeted Friday asking if anyone “still” disputed the link between Muslim immigration and violence. He also called in question the outrage surrounding the attack in the New Zealand mosque.

Australia’s Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull called the comments “contemptible” and said Anning is a disgrace to the Senate.

