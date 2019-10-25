(Bloomberg) -- The A$120 million ($82 million) Crookwell III wind farm in New South Wales has been blocked by the state’s planning authority, citing its unacceptable visual impact.

“The site is not suitable for the project because of its proximity to, and the nature and scale of visual impacts on, residences and the community,” the Independent Planning Commission said Friday in a media statement. The project was referred to the commission in April by the state government’s planning department after it drew community opposition.

The Commission also cited the project’s potential adverse cumulative impacts in an area where there are other wind farms already operating.

To contact the reporter on this story: James Thornhill in Sydney at jthornhill3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ramsey Al-Rikabi at ralrikabi@bloomberg.net, Keith Gosman

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.