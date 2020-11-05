(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s Victoria state, which ended a three-month lockdown in its capital Melbourne last week, has recorded a seventh-straight day with no new coronavirus cases.

The stringent restrictions, which shuttered hospitality and retail and included a nighttime curfew, have seen new Covid-19 infections drop from a daily peak of around 700 in early August. The economic and social impact of Melbourne’s second lockdown since the crisis began has been enormous, however. Australia’s government estimates 1,200 jobs have been lost on average a day across Victoria state, while demand for mental health services has surged by more than 30%.

A interim report on Victoria’s system of hotel quarantine for returned overseas travelers is due to be handed to the state government today. Security failings at the hotels have been blamed for a resurgence of infections that led to the second lockdown.

