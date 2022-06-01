(Bloomberg) -- ASX Ltd. appointed Helen Lofthouse as its chief executive officer, the first woman to lead Australia’s main stock exchange.

Lofthouse, who has served as the company’s group executive for markets since July, will become CEO Aug. 1, according to a statement Thursday. She will replace Dominic Stevens, who announced his retirement in February.

“I am looking forward to helping shape ASX’s future as we continue our transformation and leverage our technology platform to deliver further value for customers, staff, shareholders and the investing public,” Lofthouse said in the statement.

Lofthouse joined ASX in 2015 and was previously the executive general manager of derivatives and OTC markets, the company’s largest individual business by revenue. Prior to that, she was a managing director at UBS Group AG, where she was responsible for the firm’s global OTC clearing business, and was head of clearing and execution sales in Europe. She has also worked at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stevens will continue to helm the market operator until July 31, and has agreed to remain available to advise and assist with the transition until Sept. 30, ASX said.

