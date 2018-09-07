(Bloomberg) -- Australian stocks wiped off A$50.9 billion ($36 billion) in their largest weekly decline since the February global meltdown on concern over emerging markets contagion and worries about international trade.

The S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.3 percent to close at 6,143.80. For the week, it slipped 2.8 percent, the largest such drop since Feb. 9. Since reaching a decade high last week, the ASX 200 hasn’t stopped declining and is now in its longest losing streak in more than two years.

Locally, there are increased political risks in Australia after the nation changed its prime minister last month and fears of a softening housing market, said Karl Goody, a private wealth adviser at Shaw and Partners Ltd. Australian equities were also expensive with a lot of selling occurring in growth stocks like CSL Ltd., he said.

“It’s turning into a bit of a perfect storm when you’re seeing a lack of confidence across the market,” said Goody by phone. With the political risks, global equities teetering and the property market, “there’s not a hell of lot of confidence out there to start throwing money at the market.”

Investors should pay closest attention to the way financials stocks perform as a barometer of what the broader market might do, said Tom Piotrowski, a market analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s securities unit.

"If we at least see the financials not make a new low as an index over the course of today’s trade, I’d be a little bit more optimistic over what’s in store," he said by phone.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia was up on Friday as the decline in a gauge of Australian financial stocks slowed to 0.1 percent. The ASX 200 financials index had tumbled 0.9 percent and 0.6 percent on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

Galaxy Resources Ltd. was among the best performers on the benchmark index after falling almost 12 percent in the four sessions to Thursday. Afterpay Touch Group Ltd. was the worst.

ADVANCERS

Galaxy Resources +10%; technical indictor suggests stock was oversold

Pilbara Minerals +9.2%, erases Thursday’s loss; technical indictor suggests stock was oversold

Sigma Healthcare +7.5%; pares Thursday’s 12% fall after forecasting declining profit through FY20

DECLINERS

Afterpay Touch -6.3%; stock is up 151% YTD

NEXTDC -4.2%, falls a sixth day on longest losing streak since Jan. 19

Infigen Energy -3.3%, to lowest since Aug. 21

