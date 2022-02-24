(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s key stock index tumbled 3% as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to order a military attack on Ukraine rattled global equities.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index’s decline marked its worst session since September 2020. Meanwhile, the regional MSCI Asia Pacific Index was down more than 2%.

Uncertainty over Ukraine has whipsawed markets this week. Russian forces assaulted targets across Ukraine after Putin ordered an operation to demilitarize the country, in what Ukraine’s foreign minister called a “full-scale invasion.”

The standoff will likely continue to be a source of market angst. While stocks had recently rebounded from their end-January lows amid a relatively strong earnings season, investors say the renewed risks coupled with worries over impending rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of Australia will add to pressure ahead.

Australia’s equity gauge is “likely to remain volatile, and like other markets, is likely to see more downside,” Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy at AMP Capital, said by email. Still, stocks could push back into positive territory by year-end on expectations of economic recovery, he added.

