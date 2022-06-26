(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s inflation “problem” will get worse in coming months and the situation is expected to improve only in 2023, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said.

Prices will be “significantly higher” than forecast during the last budget and expected during the recent election campaign, Chalmers told the Insiders television program on Sunday. He will give an updated estimate near the end of July, he said.

Australia’s A$2.2 trillion ($1.5 trillion) economy is running hot with the tightest labor market in almost 50 years, resilient household consumption and still-strong loan demand. Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe reiterated last week that Australians should gird for higher borrowing costs, with inflation expected to accelerate to 7% in the final three months of the year and begin moderating only in early 2023.

“This inflation problem will get more difficult before it starts to ease,” Chalmers said. The central bank’s estimate of around 7% “doesn’t seem to me to be wildly off the mark,” he said.

Lowe has warned about the impact of high wages on the central bank’s ability to keep inflation at a desired level.

“If wage increases become common in the 4% and 5% range, it’s going to be harder to return inflation to 2.5%,” he said.

The likelihood of strong wage growth across the economy was rejected by critics including ACTU secretary Sally McManus who described the prospect of widespread increases of more than 5% as “boomer fantasy land.”

The government remains committed to strong and sustainable wage growth despite concerns that high labor costs will add to inflation that’s already rising faster than expected, Chalmers said. He wouldn’t be drawn on whether wage growth of 3.5% is sustainable as it depends on productivity and other conditions in the economy.

“I’m not interested in nominating a specific number,” he said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.