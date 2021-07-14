(Bloomberg) -- Australian unemployment declined further in June, reflecting the economy’s ongoing momentum in the period leading up to the nation’s latest coronavirus outbreak and lockdowns.

The jobless rate fell to 4.9% from 5.1% in May, compared with economists’ estimate of 5.1%, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday in Sydney. The economy added 29,100 roles, driven by full-time positions, versus a forecast 20,000 gain while the participation rate was 66.2%.

“June saw the eighth consecutive monthly fall in the unemployment rate,” said Bjorn Jarvis, head of labor statistics at the ABS. “The declining unemployment rate continues to coincide with employers reporting high levels of job vacancies and difficulties in finding suitable people for them.”

The Australian dollar was little changed and was trading at 74.72 U.S. cents at 11:35 a.m. in Sydney.

Australia has transitioned from recovery to expansion after recouping jobs and output lost during the pandemic. Hiring has been further supported by a central bank and government jointly determined to drive down unemployment to help revive inflation. Yet the economy seems certain to take a hit from Sydney’s five-week lockdown to contain a highly contagious coronavirus variant.

The restrictions in Australia’s largest city follow a two-week lockdown to contain an outbreak in Melbourne. There are mounting concerns that Sydney’s variant could leak to other states.

Economists generally expect a hit to growth and jobs in the third quarter, with at least some of that ground being made up in the final three months of the year, following a re-opening and as a sluggish vaccine roll out ramps up in response.

