(Bloomberg) -- Union workers at Chevron Corp.’s liquefied natural gas facilities in Western Australia continued rolling 24-hour stoppages for a second day, prolonging uncertainty over global supply of the fuel.

Decisions to continue the full-day strikes will be made daily, according to an official at one of the unions representing the workers.

Employees at the Wheatstone and Gorgon LNG facilities started ramping up strikes last week in a dispute that has roiled global energy markets. Under the escalation, the staff could limit activities including restart of equipment, the mooring and loading of tankers or other vessels and laboratory analysis work.

Non-union workers are currently operating the facility. There are about 500 union members working at the plants.

The prospect of lower gas exports from one of the world’s biggest suppliers has sent global prices higher, as it threatens greater competition for LNG during peak demand in the northern hemisphere winter. The Wheatstone and Gorgon plants exported about 7% of global LNG supply last year.

