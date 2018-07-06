(Bloomberg) -- The Australian National University is working with government agencies to combat a threat to its computer systems, which some media reports say have been targeted by hackers based in China.

“The Australian National University has been working to contain a threat to IT within the university,” it said in an emailed statement. “The university has been working in partnership with Australian government agencies for several months to minimize the impact of this threat, and we continue to seek and take advice from Australian government agencies.”

The Sydney Morning Herald reported late Friday that federal government officials had confirmed that the cyber attack was launched from China and that the ANU computer network was significantly compromised. The Chinese government was suspected of directing the cyber attack, the newspaper said, citing national security sources it didn’t identify.

Canberra-based ANU is the highest-ranked Australian institution in the QS World University Rankings. It is home to the nation’s National Security College and the Strategic & Defense Studies Center, which undertake key defense research projects and educate future leaders of the armed forces.

“Current assessments indicate no staff, student or research information has been taken and counter-measures are being undertaken,” the university said.

