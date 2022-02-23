(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s annual wages growth edged higher last quarter, while remaining short of levels needed to bring forward an interest-rate hike.

The wage price index advanced by 2.3% in the final three months of 2021 from a year earlier, and below economists’ forecast 2.4%, Australian Bureau of Statistics data showed Wednesday. On a quarterly basis, the index climbed 0.7%%, matching estimates

In response. three-year bond yields slipped 6 basis points to 1.68% as traders backed away from early rate-rise bets. The Australian dollar fell briefly after the data before paring losses.

The data are central to the monetary policy debate with the RBA maintaining that until wages significantly accelerate, inflation is unlikely to return sustainably to the 2-3% target. Governor Philip Lowe says that he will only raise rates once he’s confident in the consistency of consumer-price growth.

“The overall pace of wages growth remain modest, broadly in line with the Reserve Bank’s forecast,” said Su-Lin Ong, head of Australian economic and fixed-income strategy at Royal Bank of Canada. “Wages growth is moving in the right direction and likely to strengthen further, but at this juncture appears consistent with the RBA’s patience message.”

Policy makers are trying to drive unemployment below 4% to generate faster pay gains, but Lowe expects even then it will take time because of “inertia” in the wage-setting process.

RBA Says Pickup in Wages Growth Likely to Be ‘Only Gradual’ (1)

Australia’s cash rate is currently 0.1% and Lowe is keeping his options open on when it will rise. Traders and some economists reckon liftoff will happen in June, while the most popular month among economists is still August.

Lack of churn in jobs, where workers jump between employers in pursuit of higher pay, is one of the reasons why wages growth in Australia has lagged behind other nations.

Economists said a deeper dive into today’s report suggested price pressures were beginning to emerge. Public sector wages climbed 2.1% in the fourth quarter from 1.6% in the prior period, while private sector pay gains, including bonuses, accelerated by 3%, the fastest annual pace since 2012.

Yet a rapid acceleration still appears some way off.

“The battle between higher wage growth and high inflation will be a key economic issue for Australia,” said Callam Pickering, an economist at global jobs website Indeed Inc.

“We expect wage growth to improve -- that’s typically what happens when the unemployment rate is persistently low -- but those gains could be eaten up entirely by high inflation.”

(Updates with comments from economists.)

