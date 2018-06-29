(Bloomberg) -- A 21-year-old Brisbane man has been charged with terrorism-related offenses after he was arrested at his home on Saturday by members of Australia’s Joint Counter Terrorism Team.

Authorities will allege that between late 2016 and early 2017, the man made preparations to travel to Syria to engage in hostile activities, the Australian Federal Police said in a statement.

It will also be alleged that the man encouraged and recruited others to join him “so they could also join organizations engaged in hostile activities against foreign governments.”

The AFP did not reveal how the man attempted to leave Australia, but said that he and those he was encouraging were not successful.

“Today’s operational activity is a reminder that the threat posed by terrorism is ongoing,” said acting AFP Assistant Commissioner Matthew Rippon.

Australia, a key U.S. ally that has flown combat missions against Islamic State in Syria, remains on high alert with the likelihood of a terror attack deemed probable. Local intelligence services have disrupted or stopped at least a dozen major terrorism plots since 2014.

