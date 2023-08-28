(Bloomberg) -- Australian writer Yang Hengjun told supporters he developed a kidney condition after more than four years in jail in China, prompting concern about his survival.

In a message to supporters seen by Bloomberg News, Yang said he was worried he would die in prison after the large cyst was discovered in his kidney. The condition is generally harmless, though it can lead to complications and require surgery.

Yang was taken into custody by Chinese authorities during a visit to the southeastern city of Guangzhou in 2019 and later accused by Beijing of spying. China held Yang’s trial in 2021 behind doors, spurring complaints from Australia.

Beijing said Yang’s rights were fully protected but hasn’t publicly announced a verdict.

Yang is one of two Australians detained in China, along with journalist Cheng Lei, who was taken into custody in 2020 on espionage charges. Canberra has repeatedly called for both to be released and discussed their detention with the Chinese government.

Yang’s family has raised concern about his health, saying in 2022 that he must “not be left to die.”

Feng Chongyi, an associate professor of China studies at Sydney’s University of Technology and a friend of Yang’s, said Monday the Australian writer was in danger of dying in jail, like Nobel Peace Prize winner Liu Xiaobo.

Feng said Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese should put off any visit to meet with Chinese officials until Yang’s release was guaranteed. The Australian leader is weighing a visit to Beijing this year amid rapidly warming diplomatic and trade ties.

“It’s a morally indefensible position, that you want to normalize trade, in the meantime the Chinese authorities keep these political prisoners as hostages,” Feng said.

Albanese said in a press conference in Perth on Monday that he would raise Yang’s case with Chinese President Xi Jinping when he next met him. The Chinese Foreign Ministry didn’t respond to a request for comment on Monday.

