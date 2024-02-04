(Bloomberg) -- Australian writer Yang Hengjun has received a suspended death sentence in China, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said, in a major blow to relations between the two nations that had been improving over the past 18 months.

Yang was sentenced in Beijing on Monday, Wong said in a statement, adding that the death sentence could be commuted to life in prison after two years, assuming the individual does not “commit any serious crimes.”

The Australian government is “appalled” at this outcome and has summoned the Chinese ambassador, Wong said at a news conference in Canberra. Australia will not recall its ambassador from Beijing, she added.

“This is harrowing news for Dr Yang, his family and all who have supported him,” Wong said. “Our thoughts are with them. I acknowledge the acute distress they will all be feeling, after many years of uncertainty.”

Yang was taken into custody by Chinese authorities in January 2019 during a regular visit to the country, and was later formally arrested on suspicion of espionage. His trial was held behind closed doors in 2021.

In recent years there have been concerns over the detained writer’s health, with Yang writing to his supporters to tell them he had developed a kidney condition and was worried he would die in prison.

Wong said on Monday that Yang’s health had been a “topic of discussion” between Australian and Chinese authorities.

The news of Yang’s sentencing may set back ties between Canberra and Beijing, which had steadily improved since the May 2022 election in Australia of a center-left Labor government.

