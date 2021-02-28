(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s 10-year sovereign yield slid by the most in a year on Monday, following a rebound in U.S. Treasuries on Friday and amid speculation that central banks will do more to support bonds.

The 10-year yield dropped as much as 23 basis points, the most since March 2020, to 1.69%. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields dropped as much as 14 basis points on Friday amid month-end rebalancing from equities to bonds.

The global sell-off of bonds last week saw the Aussie 3-year yield push well above the Reserve Bank of Australia’s 0.1% target while the 10-year yield reached a one-year high. There is intense speculation the RBA may wade into market again this week after making an unscheduled purchase of A$3 billion ($2.4 billion) of debt on Friday. Policy makers gather Tuesday to consider monetary settings.

“We expect sizable purchases” of November 2024 government notes in excess of A$1 billion starting Monday, Prashant Newnaha, senior rates strategist at TD Securities, wrote in a note. “The actions of the RBA could influence market expectations of policies by other central banks if the back-up in yields is not consistent with economic fundamentals.”

Bonds in New Zealand also gained, with the 10-year yield down eight basis points to 1.83%.

