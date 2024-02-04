(Bloomberg) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s plans to amend legislated tax cuts to boost benefits for low- and middle-income earners has been well received, a poll showed, though the changes haven’t translated into increased support for his center-left government in a potential election year.

About 62% of respondents said the Labor government was correct to break an election promise by altering the tax cuts, according to a Newspoll published in The Australian newspaper. In comparison, 29% said Labor should have left the so-called Stage 3 program unchanged.

Still, Albanese’s decision hasn’t improved the fortunes of his government, with Newspoll showing 52% of voters supporting the Labor Party, unchanged from the previous survey. The center-right Liberal National opposition was steady at 48%, on a two-party preferred basis.

The tax amendments were the “best way we can take pressure off cost of living without putting pressure on inflation,” Albanese told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. “This legislation is good for middle Australia,” he said in the interview on Sunday. “It’s also good for the economy.”

The new policy scrapped plans to abolish the 37% tax rate, while lifting the level at which it comes into effect to A$135,000 ($88,000) from A$120,000 ($78,000). It also cuts the lowest tax rate to 16% from 19%, while the top 45% tax bracket now kicks in at A$190,000, slightly above the current level.

Albanese had pledged before, during and after the 2022 election to keep the previous tax changes in place. They were announced by the former Coalition government in 2018.

The new legislation is expected to be introduced this week, when parliament sits for the first time in 2024. The tax changes will come into effect on July 1.

Australia’s next election is scheduled to be held in 2025. When asked if there would be an early election, Albanese told the ABC he was expecting the vote to go ahead next year “in the normal pattern of things.”

“I think governments as a general rule should serve the full term,” he said.

