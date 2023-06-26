(Bloomberg) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s approval ratings have fallen to their lowest level since he narrowly won office in May 2022, as mounting concerns over cost-of-living pressures take a toll on his government.

Two national surveys this week showed a jump in voter dissatisfaction with the Australian leader. Albanese’s approval rating fell to 36% in an Essential poll on Tuesday, down from a high of 47% in February, while a Newspoll released the day before showed his net approval has halved in less than six months.

Albanese’s center-left government is trying to balance delivering relief to low-income households struggling with cost-of-living pressures, while avoiding too much spending that would exacerbate already-elevated inflation. The Reserve Bank has raised interest rates 12 times in just over a year to try to rein in consumer prices, meaning many Australians are being hit from two sides.

The prime minister has enjoyed high approval ratings in the 13 months since taking office as voters appeared to give his new government a chance to tackle surging prices. That now seems to be shifting.

Tuesday’s Essential poll found 47% of respondents believed the country was on the wrong track in June, the highest dissatisfaction rating in more than 15 months and a jump of 9 percentage points from May.

A Newspoll on Monday showed voter disapproval of Albanese climbed to 42% in June, while his approval rating slid to 52%, leaving the prime minister with a net approval of 10% — his lowest level since taking office.

A separate survey by JWS Research published in the Australian Financial Review on Tuesday showed 75% of respondents judged cost-of-living pressures to be an issue the government should focus on. When asked to rank its performance on issues, voters put the response to cost-of-living last.

Separately, support for Albanese’s signature proposal for an Indigenous Australian advisory body to Parliament has dropped to its lowest level yet, with Newspoll on Monday finding just 43% supported the measure while 47% were against. A referendum on the Voice to Parliament is due later in 2023.

Labor in the past has run into trouble trying to address indigenous issues at times of economic difficulty, as opposition voices gain traction with arguments that the government has taken its eye off the main job.

Monday’s Newspoll found the Labor government was still in an election-winning position as of June, leading the center-right opposition by 54% to 46%.

Albanese defended his government’s record in an interview with Sky News on Sunday, pointing out that Australia’s economic and employment growth were “better than any of the G7 countries.”

The nation’s jobless rate has hovered in a range of 3.4%-3.7% in the past 12 months, close to the lowest level in half a century. Yet that tightness in the labor market is also fueling inflation.

“We understand cost of living pressures,” Albanese said. “We are taking a range of measures, as well as at the same time, of course, we’re starting to see those wage increases that are making a difference to people.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.