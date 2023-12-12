(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s far north is being lashed with destructive winds as Tropical Cyclone Jasper makes landfall in a sparsely populated area.

Jasper is hitting the coast in the vicinity of Wujal Wujal, just north of Cape Tribulation, in Queensland state as a Category 2 system, according to a notice from the Australian Bureau of Meteorology. The storm is expected to weaken overnight as it moves inland, the agency said.

Destructive wind gusts as strong as 140 kilometers (87 miles) per hour are expected near Wujal Wujal and to south at the tourism hotspot of Port Douglas, according to the bureau. A flood warning is current for the North Tropical Coast, parts of the Cape York Peninsula and Gulf Country.

Australia has grappled with an increasing number of extreme weather events from bushfires to storms, while the onset of an El Niño weather event is expected to exacerbate hot and dry conditions in much of the country. The nation’s cyclone season typically runs from November to April.

Cairns Mayor Terry James has warned residents and tourists to stock up on essential items and be prepared for as many as five days without electricity, according to a report from The Guardian. About 15,000 homes are already without power due to the storm, it added later.

Jasper has led to some flight cancellations and shut ports, with evacuation centers set up across the region. The storm is expected to cross the coast north of the resort town of Port Douglas, before weakening and tracking toward the Gulf of Carpentaria, according to the bureau.

While the region Jasper is forecast to initially impact is relatively light on resource projects and should miss major sugarcane-growing regions, it could later affect some raw materials projects in the Northern Territory. R3D Resources Ltd. said Tuesday it suspended copper sulphate pentahydrate production at its Tartana plant, about 150 kilometers west of Cairns.

