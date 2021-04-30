(Bloomberg) --

Australia has temporarily banned its citizens from returning from India.

The pause on allowing in travelers that were in India within 14 days of arriving will take effect from Monday, Health Minister Greg Hunt said in an emailed statement. Breaches of the ban could lead to a fine of A$66,600 ($51,000), five years imprisonment, or both.

“The risk assessment that informed the decision was based on the proportion of overseas travelers in quarantine in Australia who have acquired a COVID-19 infection in India,” Hunt said.

Australia on Tuesday banned all flights from pandemic-ravaged India until at least May 15. The new measure will also affect those who return from India via a third country and will be reviewed on May 15.

