Australian households and firms’ “materially higher” cash savings should see domestic demand remain solid even as interest rates increase, according to Treasury’s Pre-Election Economic and Fiscal Outlook.

Household consumption growth is expected to remain strong in fiscal 2023 and 2024, driven by rising employment and strengthening wage growth, Treasury said in the report Wednesday. A record pipeline of work in residential construction is expected to support elevated dwelling investment, it said.

“While markets expect interest rates to normalize in coming years, materially higher household and business cash savings than at the start of the pandemic are expected to see domestic demand remain resilient,” the report said.

Economists and money markets predict the Reserve Bank of Australia will raise its key rate in June, the first hike since 2010, following counterparts from Washington to Wellington in trying to contain prices. The RBA will look closely at next week’s inflation report, with a high number potentially opening the door to a hike in May. That would be in the middle of the election campaign.

Treasury is required to release the PEFO within 10 days of the issuing of writs for an election. Australians will go to the polls on May 21.

Wednesday’s report showed the main economic parameters unchanged from Australia’s March 29 budget. Rising commodity prices and falling unemployment are set to deliver windfall tax revenue to government coffers, resulting in the budget deficit narrowing in each of the four years of the forecast horizon.

Treasury said the global outlook remains highly uncertain, with Russia’s war on Ukraine adding to worldwide inflationary pressures, dampening investor and business confidence and further disrupting supply chains.

Still, it added that “as an energy and food exporter with very limited direct trade exposure to Russia and Ukraine, Australia is relatively well positioned to weather the effects” of the conflict.

