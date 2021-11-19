(Bloomberg) -- Thousands plan to descend on Vienna on Saturday to protest Austria’s latest Covid-19 measures, including a nationwide lockdown and vaccine mandate.

Austria’s domestic intelligence service has warned that protesters may attempt to enter hospitals after calls for “action” in anti-vaccine social media groups, the Krone reported, citing the interior ministry. Police increased presence around hospitals in the Salzburg and Upper Austria regions, current virus hot-spots.

Police urged demonstrators to stay at home, warning that more than 1,300 officers would be on the streets to enforce mask mandates and social distancing requirements.

“Numerous rallies are slated for Vienna, most of which are presumably directed against the Covid measures,” Vienna’s police said in a statement on Friday.

Austria’s populist Freedom Party, whose leader Herbert Kickl tested positive for the virus this week and is isolating, has been heavily promoting Saturday’s rally.

The protests were planned after the government this week introduced measures aimed at the non-vaccinated -- steps that have now been extended to all residents.

The Freedom Party has led a loud minority of Austrians who’ve refused to be inoculated, and have staged sporadic protests outside government buildings against Covid restrictions.

Austria’s daily Covid-19 cases have spiked this month to record levels, and deaths, while not rising as much, are the highest since last winter. Salzburg and Upper Austria currently have the highest 7-day Covid incidence in Europe, according to the World Health Organization.

Only about 65% of Austrians have been fully vaccinated, below levels thought to create “herd immunity” from the virus. Intensive care units are filling up.

That prompted Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg on Friday to make inoculations compulsory from February.

Austria’s 20-day lockdown will start on Monday, with most restaurants, retail stores and cultural venues like museums and the opera to shut.

