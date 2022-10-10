(Bloomberg) -- Austria, one of the continent’s starkest opponents of nuclear power, filed a challenge against the European Union’s decision to declare the fuel and natural gas as clean energies.

The country filled the suit over the EU’s new classification system known as taxonomy on Friday at the European Court of Justice, according to Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler. The classification provides guidelines for investors to establish which investments can be considered environmentally friendly in order to spur the energy transition.

READ: EU Lawmakers Remove Last Hurdle to Label Gas, Nuclear as Green

Luxembourg has pledged to support the motion and the Austrian government is hoping other member states will also back its claim. Including gas and nuclear “doesn’t solve the problem of climate change, but deepens it” Gewessler told reporters Monday.

Austria’s filing is built on sixteen arguments, including claims that nuclear energy is not sustainable due to storage needs for spent fuel. Gas, as a fossil fuel, can not be ecological by definition, it claims.

It’s the start of a lengthy court process that could take as long as two years to resolve, according to the ministry. Environmental organizations, including Greenpeace, have also filed challenges against the decision.

READ: EU’s ‘Fake’ Green Label for Gas and Nuclear Under Legal Attack

“There was no public consultation,” said Gewessler. The decision was made to please the strong interests of the nuclear and gas industries.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.