(Bloomberg) -- Austria’s top energy official said it will take years to wean off Russian natural gas, and there’s a possibility that an upcoming tender to accumulate a strategic fuel reserve will have to rely on Russian inventories.

Leonore Gewessler also said the invasion of Ukraine has forced the nation to confront “uncomfortable truths” as her government tries to break free of Gazprom PJSC’s half-century stranglehold on gas supplies.

“It will be a huge effort, and we have to be up front that it will take time,” said the minority Green Party minister, who exercises authority over climate, energy and transportation policy. “If we need to build a strategic reserve now, there might also be Russian gas included.”

Austria is issuing a tender May 10 to buy 12.6 terawatt-hours of gas, equivalent to the volume of fuel the nation uses in January, when demand is the highest. The country is prepared to spend as much as 5 billion euros ($5.3 billion) to top off storage depots before next winter.

“We saw in the last summer and winter season that the market alone doesn’t carry the responsibility to the extent we needed,” Gewessler, 44, said. “There is no alternative to a good level of storage as a security buffer for the next winter. The strategic reserve is a crucial part of it.”

Austria maintains one of Europe’s oldest and deepest connections to Russian energy, and in 2018 it extended a long-term gas contract to 2040. State-controlled OMV AG, the country’s biggest fossil-fuel company, grew out of the post-World War II independence treaty that handed over Soviet-controlled energy assets in return for Austrian neutrality.

The company has maintained those commercial links through other periods of instability. Its first gas flows from Russia came months after a quarter-million troops invaded then-Czechoslovakia to crush a pro-democracy movement in Prague.

Austria currently is “working intensely” with OMV to ensure gas payments to Russia are settled in euros and do not violate European Union sanctions, Gewessler said.

“We were always very clear that we would only do a sanctions-compliant payment that conforms to the law,” she said.

Austria can eliminate Russian natural gas imports in five years by boosting efficiency, diversifying supply and producing synthetic fuel, according to a report issued last week by the Austrian Energy Agency. Austria imports about 63 terawatt-hours of Russian gas, covering about four-fifths of the country’s demand.

