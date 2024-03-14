(Bloomberg) -- Austria’s Foreign Ministry expelled two Russian diplomats for engaging in what were described as acts incompatible with their mandate.

The diplomats were declared personae non gratae and must leave the country by March 19, the foreign ministry said in a brief statement. The Die Presse newspaper first reported the expulsions.

A militarily neutral state that hosts several United National organizations, Austria has long been a diplomatic hub with populous embassies and missions that can provide cover for intelligence and espionage operations.

It’s been slower to expel Russian diplomats than other European Union members, and has been sluggish to unwind economic ties with Moscow as well since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine two years ago.

A long-term supply contract with Russia’s Gazprom PJSC accounted from almost all of Austria’s natural gas imports in December and January, and Raiffeisen Bank International AG still operates the largest foreign-owned lender in Russia, despite protracted efforts to sell the unit.

Relations with Russia have become a hot topic ahead of parliamentary elections scheduled in Austria for the fall. The far-right Freedom Party, which has often campaigned to end sanctions on Moscow, is leading public opinion polls with about 30% backing.

Citing a six-page report from experts on the matter it didn’t identify, the Falter newspaper reported this week that 23 current and former Russian embassy staff in Austria have been identified as secret service agents.

The Foreign Ministry in Vienna said the expulsions weren’t related to recent media reports. Russia’s Foreign Ministry condemned the move and said it would take retaliatory measures, according to the state-owned Tass news agency.

