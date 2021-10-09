(Bloomberg) -- Austria’s Green Party asked embattled Chancellor Sebastian Kurz to finish next year’s budget before a planned no-confidence vote that may topple their coalition government.

The Greens requested an extraordinary cabinet meeting on the matter for early Tuesday, and asked that Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel, a member of Kurz’s People’s Party, present the budget to lawmakers before they decide on the future of the government.

Bluemel’s budget speech is currently scheduled for Wednesday.

Austria’s government is on the verge of collapse after Kurz was named this week as a suspect in a corruption probe. The chancellor has denied wrongdoing and vowed to stay on, despite pressure to resign from his coalition partner.

“The crisis at the top of the People’s Party is no grounds to delay funding for important projects” Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler, the Greens’ leader, said in a statement to the APA news service Saturday.

Austria’s political turmoil has put at risk a wide-ranging tax overhaul announced this month that introduces a levy on carbon emissions for households and lowers income taxes for workers and companies.

