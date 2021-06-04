(Bloomberg) -- Austrian residential real-estate prices rose at the fastest pace since 2012 in the first quarter as the market continued to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The cost of homes rose 12.3% in the three months through March from the year before, with prices in Vienna and outside the capital increasing by more than 10%, the central bank said Friday. That’s faster than the prior quarter when Austria already recorded price increases exceeding the European average..

