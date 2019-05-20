(Bloomberg) -- Austria descended into limbo after a scandalous video featuring its top nationalist politician felled Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s government coalition and prompted snap elections.

Kurz is meeting President Alexander Van der Bellen on Monday, who has the power to appoint and dismiss the government. Europe’s youngest leader has yet to say whether he still wants Freedom Party ministers in a caretaker government after their leader, Heinz-Christian Strache, resigned over a video showing him promising government contracts for campaign funds. Kurz’s People’s Party could see to govern with a broader coalition or appoint a technocrat administration until the election takes place, probably in September.

After dumping his far-right partner on Saturday over the scandal, Kurz shifted gears to begin campaigning, trying to calm rattled voters as he tries to consolidate power. In the first poll after the eventful weekend gained four percentage points and now stands at 38% support.

“I’ll do everything possible to maintain stability,” he told journalists in Vienna on Monday without taking questions.

The video prompted Kurz to declare the Freedom Party unfit to govern even as he praised policies he’d put in place with its support over the last 17 months. However, his demand that hardline Interior Minister Herbert Kickl step down along with Strache, threatened to torpedo a plan to keep them as caretakers. The remaining Freedom Party’s ministers all threatened to resign in solidarity if Kickl goes.

Thepoll published Monday after the collapse of Austria’s government has the Freedom Party falling 5 percentage points to 18%. The opposition Social Democrats and Neos party inched up.

Kurz, 32, who rode to power in 2017 on a hard-line immigration platform that stoked conflict with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and marked him as a rising young conservative, faces a first test in European elections that now have become unpredictable.

The collapse of the Austrian coalition is a massive defeat for one of Europe’s most successful populist parties, before European Parliament elections in which nationalists from the U.K. to Poland want to strike a blow against the establishment.

While the European Commission “followed in disbelief” as the scandal unfolded, it has “full trust” that Austrians can recover, spokesman Margaritis Schinas said Monday in Brussels.

