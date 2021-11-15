(Bloomberg) -- Austrian police have been ordered to stop and check individuals on the streets to enforce a lockdown on people who have refused a Covid-19 vaccine, part of a series of stricter curbs across Europe to counter a renewed surge in infections.

Starting on Monday, people who can’t show proof of vaccination and are caught going into cinemas, gyms or retail stores face fines starting at 500 euros ($573). Business owners could be tapped for 3,600 euros, the Interior Ministry announced on Sunday.

The country needs to raise its “shamefully low vaccination rate,” Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said at a press conference in Vienna. “We are not taking this step lightly. But unfortunately it’s necessary.”

Austria’s unique approach to containing the virus comes as the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control warns that Covid-19 cases are spiking. Germany may follow with similar measures.

The three parties now negotiating a government coalition -- the Social Democrats, Free Democrats and Greens -- are planning to tighten restrictions on unvaccinated people, according to Oliver Krischer, the deputy head of the Greens caucus in German parliament.

“It’s absolutely necessary that there has to be contact restrictions for unvaccinated,” Krischer said on ZDF television on Monday. “It’s very, very important that the majority of the population -- the people who have gotten vaccinated, the people who have done their part -- are able to continue to take part in public life.”

Germany reported a record contagion rate on Monday, with 303 cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days -- almost three times higher than a year ago. Europe’s largest economy is also dealing with a tepid take-up of vaccines, despite widespread availability.

Current extraordinary measures to combat the spread of the virus will expire on Nov. 25, and the coalition parties are planning to present new legislation later this week.

The Netherlands has also entered another partial lockdown, with bars, restaurants and non-essential shops required to shut down and limits placed on private gatherings.

The renewed restrictions threatens the region’s recovery. For Austria, the economic consequences of the new lockdown could approach 350 million euros a week, the nation’s trade association warned.

But the Alpine country’s normally combative provincial leadership has lined up behind the government’s new measures in the hopes of saving the key winter tourism season. Germany designated its Austrian neighbor a “high risk” zone over the weekend, making travel more restrictive.

