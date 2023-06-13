(Bloomberg) -- Austria is probing the transactions that led to the insolvency of the Kika and Leiner department stores, including a sale by billionaire Rene Benko’s Signa Holding.

The government’s legal office, known as the Finanzprokuratur, is reviewing whether developments in the past months hurt creditors including Austrian taxpayers, chief counsel Wolfgang Peschorn said late Monday in an interview on public broadcaster ORF.

“The top priority now is to look up what has happened in recent years,” Peschorn said. His office will probe “whether there was more appearance than reality” in efforts to keep the company afloat.

Real estate mogul Benko has come under fire from unions and opposition lawmakers for what they say is a concerted move to extract value from the department store to the detriment of creditors and employees. Just days before the insolvency, Signa boasted its acquisition and disposal of Kika-Leiner was a very good investment.

The Finanzprokuratur’s first task will be to determine precisely when it was known that the retail become insolvent. The merger of Kika and Leiner, announced in 2022 but made retroactive to 2021, leaves investigators “guessing what happened” and is a “conspicuous” event, Peschorn said.

A spokesman for Signa didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Former manager Hermann Wieser bought the operating rights of the Kika and Leiner furniture chains earlier this month from Benko’s conglomerate, and has since announced plans to close 23 of 40 shops and cut half the workforce. In a separate transaction, Signa sold the stores’ real estate to Supernova Invest GmbH for almost €430 million ($462 million)

Read: Tycoon Benko Sells Austrian Furniture Stores to Boost Cash

The new operator filed insolvency proceedings at the Sankt Poelten regional court late Monday with €340 million in liabilities, including €40 million owed to the government, according to Der Standard.

Benko has become one of the most prolific buyers of department stores across Europe, purchasing luxury retailers Selfridges in London and remodeling KaDeWe in Berlin.

But critics claim his business model relies on real estate price appreciation and will struggle in a new era of higher interest rates. The German government is set to write off about €590 million in emergency loans provided to Benko’s Galeria chain under an insolvency process there.

(Adds comments from chief counsel from second paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.