Austria Prosecutors Seek to Lift Immunity of People’s Party Whip
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Austrian anti-corruption prosecutors asked the parliament to lift the immunity of a key lawmaker as part of a string of investigations reaching the highest echelons of politics.
August Woeginger, the parliamentary group leader of the ruling People’s Party, is suspected of exerting political influence over an appointment at a regional tax office, according to local media. He denied the allegations in a statement to the APA news service. Prosecutors filed the request to parliament last week.
The allegations are the latest in a series of probes into government corruption that are based on chats uncovered from a phone used by a former senior Finance Ministry official.
Lawmakers have already lifted the immunity of former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who is under investigation for allegedly using taxpayer money to plant fabricated public opinion polls in media to help his rise to power.
