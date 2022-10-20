Austria’s Best in Parking Said to Seek IPO at €1 Billion Value

(Bloomberg) -- Best in Parking AG is seeking a valuation of more than €1 billion ($979 million) in a potential initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Austrian operator of garages and car parking sites has appointed Erste Group Bank AG, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and UniCredit SpA as IPO advisers, the people said.

Best in Parking is expected to raise €300 million to €400 million in the listing, which could take place in the first quarter of next year, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Deliberations are ongoing and no final decisions on the size or timing of the IPO have been taken, according to the people. A representative for Erste confirmed the bank’s role, while spokespeople for Best in Parking and UniCredit declined to comment. A spokesperson for Jefferies didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

IPO activity across the globe has been subdued this year as investors flee equities on the back of increasing inflation, higher interest rates and the threat of a global recession.

There have been no IPOs in Austria since Addiko Bank AG’s 2019 deal. If the Best in Parking share sale proceeds, it’ll be the country’s biggest since BAWAG Group AG’s roughly €1.7 billion IPO in 2017, Bloomberg data show.

Best in Parking builds and operates parking sites in cities across central and southeastern Europe. These include hotel and hospital carparks, as well as on-street spaces, according to its website.

