(Bloomberg) -- Infighting among European Union countries over how to disburse extra Covid doses to member states most in need threatens to undercut the bloc’s delicate approach to vaccine solidarity.

Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovenia blocked a proposal Thursday that would divert about 3 million extra Pfizer Inc. doses to five countries that are lagging in their vaccination efforts, according to officials familiar with the talks. The doses are part of 10 million shots Pfizer will deliver ahead of schedule.

Under the proposal, Bulgaria, Croatia, Estonia, Latvia and Slovakia would receive the extra 3 million doses while the remaining 7 million from the accelerated batch would be distributed among the remaining 27 member states based on population, said the officials, who asked not to be identified because the talks are ongoing. The Czech republic would also get a top-up because it’s behind in inoculating its citizens.

The five countries that would get the extra doses opted out of purchasing their full allotment of Pfizer shots early in the vaccination campaign, choosing to order more of the cheaper AstraZeneca Plc shots. Pfizer has met its delivery commitments while Astra has sent just 30 million of its originally committed 120 million doses to the EU in the first quarter.

