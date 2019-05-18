(Bloomberg) -- Austria’s Freedom Party is offering to replace Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache to save the coalition government in which it is a junior partner, the Austrian Press Agency reported.

Infrastructure Minister Norbert Hofer would become vice chancellor instead of Strache, APA said, citing unidentified people in the party. The move comes because Chancellor Sebastian Kurz refused to continue working with Strache after a video showed him promising government contracts in return for campaign funding, according to the report.

It’s unclear if Kurz will accept Hofer or instead ask for a snap ballot, APA said.

Strache will meet Kurz in the Chancellery at 11:00 a.m. and he will then make a statement, the Austrian Press Agency reported earlier, citing people familiar with the situation.

