(Bloomberg) -- Austria’s Freedom Party will support a motion of no-confidence brought against Chancellor Sebastian Kurz by the opposition Social Democrats, the party’s Chairman Norbert Hofer told public broadcaster ORF.

“We will probably support the Social Democrats’ move,” Hofer said before going into a meeting of the party’s parliamentary group.

The move means that Austria will likely be ruled by a caretaker government without Kurz at its helm ahead of snap parliamentary elections planned for September.

