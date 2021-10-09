(Bloomberg) -- Sebastian Kurz may step aside Saturday as Austria’s chancellor in the face of corruption allegations, the APA press agency reported.

Kurz, a rising star of European conservative politics, is due to make a statement around 7:30 p.m. local time.

Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg could step in as a temporary chancellor, APA said, without saying where it got the information.

The changes, if confirmed, may be a way for Kurz’s People’s Party to salvage a fragile coalition with the Green Party, who have called on the chancellor to resign.

Austria matters because it straddles east and west and has been a recent bellwether of anti-immigration populism and a thorn in the side of greater spending by European Union. Kurz has often aligned himself with the fiscal hawks in the Netherlands while giving space for the likes President Viktor Orban in neighboring Hungary to test the bloc’s limits.

Kurz and nine others are suspected of funneling federal funds to a newspaper publisher to orchestrate his rapid rise in government. Prosecutors raided the offices of several Chancellery staff this week. Kurz has denied wrongdoing.

The Greens had been negotiating with opposition lawmakers to form an alternative coalition in case Kurz didn’t resign.

