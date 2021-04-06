(Bloomberg) -- Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz signaled that Austria could give emergency approval to the Russian Sputnik V vaccine if experts deem it effective and safe and the procedure at the European Medicines Agency takes too long.

“A quick approval by EMA would make sense,” Kurz told journalists in Vienna. “If that doesn’t happen in the foreseeable future, then the question turns to national steps and I believe it would make sense for us to take this avenue.”

Kurz said talks with Russia to supply 1 million Sputnik shots starting in April were close to being finalized and a contract could be signed soon. “You have to distinguish purchase and approval,” he said.

