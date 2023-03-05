1h ago
Austria’s Socialists Lose Ground in Carinthia Regional Vote
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Austria’s Socialist Party retained leadership of the Carinthia state legislature, yet its support faltered as the group struggled to counter resurgent anti-immigration rhetoric.
The socialists won 39% of the ballot in the southern region bordering Italy and Slovenia that’s considered one of its traditional strongholds, according to an estimate published by the SORA research institute based on partial results from Sunday’s vote. Its backing fell 9 percentage points from previous elections in 2018.
Support for the far-right Freedom Party to 24.8% from 23%, while Chancellor Karl Nehammer’s People’s Party increased its backing to 17.8% from 15.5%.
The socialists’ weakening support reflects their difficulties in addressing an electorate stung by the surging cost of living, as well as bickering among its national leadership.
The People’s Party was able to boost its backing with Nehammer having recently put immigration at the center of his political agenda. The Freedom Party last year became Austria’s most popular political group in polls ahead of national elections scheduled for the second half of 2024.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
4:09
What is LockBit, the malicious software used against Indigo, SickKids?
-
7:27
Mall landlords likely to get 'creative' to fill Nordstrom vacancies: experts
-
6:48
Young Canadians at higher risk of falling victim to fraud: Survey
-
7:00
Using artificial intelligence to invest: Three commodity stocks from Huw Roberts
-
5:47
Look to food companies to recession-proof your portfolio: Stock picks from Laura Lau
-
7:54
'Don't be afraid to ask': Tips for young workers in salary negotiations