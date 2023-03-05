(Bloomberg) -- Austria’s Socialist Party retained leadership of the Carinthia state legislature, yet its support faltered as the group struggled to counter resurgent anti-immigration rhetoric.

The socialists won 39% of the ballot in the southern region bordering Italy and Slovenia that’s considered one of its traditional strongholds, according to an estimate published by the SORA research institute based on partial results from Sunday’s vote. Its backing fell 9 percentage points from previous elections in 2018.

Support for the far-right Freedom Party to 24.8% from 23%, while Chancellor Karl Nehammer’s People’s Party increased its backing to 17.8% from 15.5%.

The socialists’ weakening support reflects their difficulties in addressing an electorate stung by the surging cost of living, as well as bickering among its national leadership.

The People’s Party was able to boost its backing with Nehammer having recently put immigration at the center of his political agenda. The Freedom Party last year became Austria’s most popular political group in polls ahead of national elections scheduled for the second half of 2024.

