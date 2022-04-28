(Bloomberg) -- The European Commission has told Austria that its payments for deliveries of Russian natural gas fully conform with the law, Federal Minister Karoline Edtstadler said, adding that the country supports sanctions targeting Moscow.

OMV AG, Austria’s biggest fossil-fuel company, today rejected reports that it would open an account in Switzerland to pay for Russian gas, calling those assertions “definitely wrong” in an emailed reply to questions.

“OMV has always paid for gas deliveries in euros and will continue to do so,” Edtstadler said on Twitter. She suggested that doubters are guilty of falling for the “unchecked dissemination of Russian propaganda,” which has led to “false claims” in the media.

The European Union has said gas companies within the bloc shouldn’t pay for Russian gas in rubles as the Kremlin has demanded, as doing to would breach sanctions on the country following its invasion of Ukraine. However, some European companies have been quietly taking steps to prepare to comply with Moscow’s decree.

Austrian gas imports so far haven’t been disrupted by Russia’s halt in gas flows to Bulgaria and Poland over the payment dispute. Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler said Wednesday that OMV had been in intensive discussions with the Finance Ministry and Austrian National Bank in order to be able to make sanctions-compliant payment for gas in euros.

Austria maintains one of Europe’s oldest and deepest connections to Russian energy. At the height of the Cold War in 1968, it became the first nation to the west of the Iron Curtain to begin buying then-Soviet gas. Russian producer Gazprom PJSC currently covers about 80% of Austrian demand for the fuel.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.