(Bloomberg) -- Austrian Finance Minister Magnus Brunner said growing number of European Union member states support efforts to ensure more stable budget policies.

“It’s not just the frugal ones, it’s more than that,” he said Thursday in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Francine Lacqua. “It’s the responsible ones.”

Austria has been one of the staunchest critics of more flexible budget rules within the European Union, suggesting countries should cut deficits to prepare for future crises.

Negotiations may heat up at a meeting of finance ministers in Paris later this month. Brunner is also set to meet German Finance Minister Christian Lindner on Monday to discuss the matter, he said.

At stake is whether EU members should continue to abide by strict budget rules intended to underpin the euro currency area and the broader free-trading bloc.

Most of those rules were suspended during the pandemic in order to allow governments to boost stimulus. Now, the question is how fast they should scale back the support and look to cut debt levels.

Austria plans to narrow its budget deficit to 2.3% of economic output this year from a planned 6% in 2021.

“All the measures we did within the pandemic were quite necessary, but now it’s time to recover,” Brunner said. “In the mid-term we have to come back to sustainable budget paths again.”

