Austria Swears In Latest Chancellor With Task of Ending Lockdown
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Austria inaugurated its third chancellor in three months, appointing Karl Nehammer to the post as the nation fights to contain the latest wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
Austria’s former interior minister was sworn in by President Alexander Van der Bellen on Monday after being picked leader of the People’s Party last week. Several other new cabinet members were also appointed, including Finance Minister Magnus Brunner.
Read: Austria Braces for Third Leader in Weeks After Political Storm
A career politician and anti-immigration hardliner, Nehammer’s job will be to navigate the nation out of its fourth lockdown and implement a vaccine mandate. He’ll also need to rebuild trust in the conservative group amid corruption probes into former leader Sebastian Kurz’s government, while keeping a fragile coalition with the Green Party afloat.
