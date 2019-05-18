(Bloomberg) -- Austria is set to hold elections after the coalition government was thrown into crisis by a video showing the vice chancellor promising government contracts in return for campaign funding, broadcaster ORF reported, citing unidentified people close to the conservative People’s Party.

